Gold Canyon Public Radio President and Board Member Scott Kramer announced this week that on February 7th, 2020 the FCC approved the broadcast license modification of KRWV-FM. According to Kramer the modification was requested for a couple reasons which included safety and improving our coverage areas in San Tan Valley, Queen Creek and Queen Valley. Listeners will notice that the modifications will also improve local coverage in the Gold Canyon area inside homes and retail structures and to a lesser extent in the Apache Junction area. Due to terrain and our antenna direction our signal tends to be much stronger in San Tan Valley and towards Queen Creek’s direction. We are hopeful based on engineering studies this will further improve with some minor engineering modifications.
These modifications have been approved by the FCC in Washington, DC and Pinal County who were extremely thorough in the process for KRWV to receive the county building/safety permit to move forward according to Kramer. KRWV signed on-the-air on August 7, 2014 when Kramer along with multiple other applicants also applied to serve Gold Canyon the community of license. According to Kramer the radio station during 2019 wrapped up its best year to date for listener donations and business underwriting. Our mission is to provide emergency information from the federal level on down to the state, county and community level. KRWV-FM was instrumental in communicating local fire information during the Woodbury Fire in partnership with Superstition Fire & Medical District and the federal government. In addition, the FCC requires KRWV to provide Emergency Alerts through the federal EAS (Emergency Alert System) including severe weather information and in the case of a federal emergency including a nuclear attack as an example or whenever lives may be in danger. Listeners also are made aware of Silver and Amber alerts when all programming is superseded with information broadcast live from both Maricopa and Pinal County Sheriff’s Offices and DPS.
As our community and area continues to grow KRWV is obligated to provide services that commercial radio stations feel less important being for-profit broadcast facilities. KRWV’s obligation to the federal government is to provide this information to our community of license which is Gold Canyon.
KRWV broadcasts an adult format radio station which includes health education and is affiliated with the Mayo Clinic airing the Mayo Clinic Radio Show. In addition, we also air classical music, smooth jazz, traditional jazz during the evenings and provide local information including events, meetings, clubs, non-profit social events among other local information. Our listeners are “the best” Kramer said with many listening locally or on our internet stream broadcast worldwide and available on tunein.com. Our listeners support our business underwriters by frequenting and supporting their businesses. We truly build “community” when this occurs.
In addition to some physical modifications we are also updating our broadcast equipment including a new automation system and new computers according to Kramer.
The total cost of these upgrades total more than $17,000 of which $3000 is still needed to complete the entire project. Gold Canyon Public Radio is a 501c3 non-profit entity. Individual or business donations are tax deductible and are accepted on-line at: goldcanyonpublicradio.org or by mail: Gold Canyon Public Radio, 6499 S. Kings Ranch Road, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118.
The engineering and safety aspect of our license modification will be completed we hope before April 1. We thank our community, listeners and local businesses for their support with this endeavor Kramer said.
