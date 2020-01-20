On Wednesday, Jan. 22nd at 6:30 p.m., the SALT Speakers Series will return to its normal time for the remainder of the 2019-20 season with Kelly Mott Lacroix discussing "Fire In The Superstitions: Short and Long Term Effects of the Woodbury Fire on Soils, Water and Watersheds.” Lacroix, PhD, is the Forest Hydrologist and Watershed Program Manager for the Tonto National Forest.

Lacroix, PhD, is Forest Hydrologist and Watershed Program Manager for the Tonto National Forest. Prior, she was Hydrologist and Presidential Management Fellow for the US Forest Service with the Watersheds, Fish, Wildlife, Air, and Rare Plants staff in Washington, DC. Before joining the Forest Service in 2016, she was a senior analyst at U of A’s Water Resources Research Center. There, she led efforts to build a geospatial database of environmental flow needs for the deserts of the United States and Mexico, complete a water supply and demand study for a rural watershed in eastern Arizona, and study effective mechanisms of stakeholder engagement in water management. Mott Lacroix has a Ph.D. in Arid Lands Resource Sciences and an M.S. in Environmental Planning from the University of Arizona.

The presentation will be in Rm. B117 in the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Rd.

“Fire in the Superstitions” is part of the SALT Speakers Series, which is co-sponsored by the Superstition Area Land Trust (SALT) and the Apache Junction Parks & Recreation Department. Talks are typically held at 6:30 at the above location on 2nd and 4th Wednesdays, October-April. ALL are free and geared for the public.

SALT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. You can learn more about us, what we do, and how to join and/or contribute at azsalt.org