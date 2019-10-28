Looking for something free and fun to do on Halloween day? Well, join in the celebration that will be going on all day at the Superstition Mountain Museum. On Halloween day, Thursday, Oct. 31, we will be having a “Fright Day at the Museum,” featuring magic by Dr. Blackjack Macabre, Physician, Magician, Mortician, aka Teton Ken (pictured). He will be performing some of “Harry Houdini’s most famous tricks”, and more, from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. in the Apacheland Barn.

There will be free trick or treat candy for kids and a lot of laughter. Come up and sit with us for a spell.

The Superstition Mountain Museum is located at 4087 N. Apache Trail. For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org.