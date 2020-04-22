The map above is based on geotagged twitter data in the last month, tracking tweets about the top environmental concerns in every state, including relevant hashtags such as #endplasticpollution, #climateaction, #cleanair, etc. Over 400,000 tweets were tracked.
As you can see from the map, climate change is by far the number one concern; however several states are concerned with other environmental issues such as air pollution and plastic pollution.
This is also likely influenced by COVID-19 and the reports of cleaner air and lack of smog in some cities due to the lack of traffic, such as what is being seen in Los Angeles.
The official breakdown is as follows:
- Climate Change - 29 states
- Air Pollution - 7 states
- Littering - 5 states
- Plastic Pollution - 5 states
- Deforestation - 4 states
Other environmental issues, such as overpopulation, did not win any states.
The map was created using trends software with direct access to geotagged twitter data.
