Apache Junction Unified School District’s Food Services Department has partnered with the United Food Bank and will provide a Mobile School Market at the Apache Junction High School Cafeteria, 2525 S. Ironwood Road in Apache Junction.
Market dates will be Oct. 16, Nov. 20, Dec.18, Jan. 15, March 18 and May 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. (limited to supplies on hand). Mobile Pantry patrons are asked to please bring their own bags, box or cart to wheel out their supplies.
Visitors will park in the north parking lot and enter through the patio. Food will include prepackaged shelf-stable items, fresh produce, bread and other seasonal items. The following information will be asked at sign in: name, address, number of persons in the household, birth date.
“I have been working to bring this Mobile Pantry Program to AJUSD for a long time, and I’m thrilled to be able to offer this to our families,” said Karen Warhus, food services director for AJUSD.
For additional information, please contact Karen Warhus, Food Services Director, at 480-982-1110 ext. 2201, or email kwarhus@goaj.org. This institution is an equal opportunity employer. #WeAreAJ
