Banner Health’s mobile health unit resumes weekly service throughout the Valley, including in Pinal County, to provide free primary care to thousands of uninsured children.
The “Banner Children’s Healthmobile” is a mobile outpatient treatment center that operates just like a doctor’s office, offering uninsured children up to 21 years of age treatment for health problems, physicals for camp or sports and routine annual check-ups.
The mobile clinic complements Banner Health’s Community Clinics, which provide exceptional medical treatment for uninsured children in the Phoenix Metropolitan area. Operating costs of the Healthmobile and Community Clinics are covered solely through philanthropic support from individuals, corporations and foundations in the community.
“The Banner Children’s Healthmobile enables us to further support our local communities and hospitals, providing more convenience for parents who’ve had to travel long distances for treatment,” said Megan Christopherson, children’s health and wellness senior manager for Banner Health. “We hope to treat an additional 1,500 children each year through the Healthmobile.”
The Banner Children’s Healthmobile will be available during the following days in Pinal County:
• Wednesdays at Banner Health Center, 17900 N. Porter Road, Maricopa (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
• Thursdays at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, 37000 N. Gantzel Road, Queen Creek (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Children can visit the mobile clinic for concerns ranging from earaches to neurological conditions. A parent or guardian must be present. The medical staff includes a nurse practitioner, bilingual medical assistant and an Emergency Medical Technician. The clinic will not provide OB/GYN vaccines.
Walk-ins are welcome at the mobile clinic, but an appointment is preferred. To make an appointment, call 480-412-6344.
For more information about ways to support Banner Children’s Community Clinics program or the Banner Children’s Healthmobile, contact Banner Health Foundation at 602-747-GIVE (4483).
Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health is one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country. The system owns and operates 28 acute-care hospitals, Banner Health Network, Banner – University Medicine, academic and employed physician groups, long-term care centers, outpatient surgery centers and an array of other services; including Banner Urgent Care, family clinics, home care and hospice services, pharmacies and a nursing registry. Banner Health is in six states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming. For more information, visit www.BannerHealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.