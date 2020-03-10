Just a third of Arizona voters are concerned about the spread of coronavirus in the state, a new Arizona Public Opinion poll found.
With six confirmed cases in Arizona, most voters expressed little concern about a potential pandemic.
“Despite a barrage of news about sickened cruise ship passengers and quarantines, Arizonans appear less concerned about an outbreak here,” said Mike Noble, Chief of Research and Managing Partner of Phoenix-based public opinion and market research company OH Predictive Insights. “The fear gripping the stock market and other countries hasn’t caught on here.”
The poll found 44 percent of likely voters in the state are either “Extremely” or “Moderately” concerned about the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, while just 35 percent said the same about the illness spreading in Arizona -- one of the first states to have a confirmed case of the disease in the United States.
The Arizona Statewide survey was conducted on March 3 and March 4, 2020, with a sample of 600 respondents identified as likely voters. The medium utilized was a blended phone survey with a Margin of Error of +/-4%.
President Trump is earning low marks from Arizona voters regarding his handling of the epidemic. Only 46 percent of Arizona voters approve of his actions regarding the coronavirus, while 54 percent disapprove. Among voters who have an opinion of the president’s handling of the coronavirus, approval was split largely along party lines. 86 percent of Republicans approve of Trump’s handling of the situation, 89 percent of Democrats disapprove, and Independents split 35 percent approve, 65 percent disapprove.
Though most Arizonans disapprove of the actions that the president has taken to combat the coronavirus, there is broad approval among voters regarding how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is handling the situation. Three-quarters of Arizona likely voters approve of the measures the CDC has taken against the coronavirus, compared to only 14 percent of people who disapprove. There is consensus among voters across the political spectrum that the CDC is doing a good job, as well. 90 percent of Republicans, 82 percent of Independents, and 80 percent of Democrats who had an opinion on the matters approve of the CDC’s actions.
####
Methodology: This blended phone poll was conducted via cell and landline. The survey was completed by OH Predictive Insights between March 3rd, 2020 and March 4th, 2020, from an Arizona likely 2020 General Election voter sample. The sample demographics accurately reflected party affiliation, gender, region, and age. The sample size was 600 completed surveys, with a MoE of ± 4.0%. Numbers may not total 100%, due to rounding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.