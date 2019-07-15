Ashton Fitzgerald has just completed his Eagle Scout project and will soon join the elite 4% of all Scouts who have earned this rank.
Fitzgerald, a member of Boy Scout Troop 219 in Gold Canyon, coordinated a project to build ten new shelving units at the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church Food Bank, then sorted, stacked and stored food items, filling the new shelves. He was assisted in the endeavor by members of his troop and his church youth group.
Fitzgerald became a Cub Scout when he was 10 years old and has worked his way up the Boy Scout ranks. He will be turning 16 with twice as much to celebrate as he achieves his Eagle Scout rank.
About GCUMC Food Bank
In the first six months of 2019, the GCUMC Food Bank has served 5,507 individuals in 1,806 families, providing 6,856 bags of food. Each family receives emergency bags of groceries, depending on their family size. We do not impose any geographical limitations, and all client information is kept confidential.
The GCUMC Food Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8:30am–Noon, and have been providing non-perishable foods, as well as frozen meat, bread, pastries, hygiene items and pet food to those in need for more than 20 years. They are now located across the street from the church’s Main Campus at the new Missions Center, 8330 E. Sunrise Sky Dr., Gold Canyon, AZ 85118. Those interested in volunteering their time by working one or more days are invited to contact the GCUMC Food Bank at GoldCanyonUMC.FoodBank@gmail.com.
