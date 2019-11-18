Empowerment Systems, Inc. is formally announcing that Deke Beveridge is the new Chief Executive Officer. Deke began his tenure as CEO officially in July 2019, taking over from his father, Jack Beveridge. Jack had been CEO since founding the organization as the Pinal-Gila Behavioral Health Association (PGBHA) back in 1990. In this transition, Jack is moving on to become the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, also effective July 2019.
Jack, an Arizona Native, born in 1947, has over 50 years of experience in the healthcare field. He holds both a Bachelor of Arts psychology degree and a Master of Arts educational psychology degree from Arizona State University. Jack has overseen the organization during times of growth, revamping/restructuring and everything in between. A staple here in Pinal, Maricopa and Gila county, Jack successfully reorganized PGBHA into Empowerment Systems in 2006, ensuring a vibrant future ahead with a mission statement of “empowering people to improve lives,” while embracing the concept of multi-dimensional wellness.
Over the years, Empowerment Systems has operated programs such as the Greater Valley Area Health Education Center (GVAHEC), Arizona Living Well Institute, AZ Coalition for Military Families, PACE+ Electronic Health Record, Community Outreach Resource Connection (CORC) and the Empowerment For Life Foundation. While some of these programs have gone away and some still exist, Jack’s steadfast leadership has kept Empowerment Systems a viable organization and asset to those we serve.
The Board of Directors selected Deke Beveridge to take the helm and carry on the legacy of his father, Jack. Deke brings a wealth of knowledge in health education to the table as a former grade school physical education/health teacher, coach, and athletic director. Deke holds MEds from both Azusa Pacific University and Arizona State University. Deke is also a Certified Health Education Specialist (CHES), holds Instructor Certifications in Youth and Adult Mental Health First Aid, and is trained to teach Chronic Disease Self-Management Education (CDSME) courses.
Deke has been taking over the day to day operations while making changes to the organization to ensure another successful 30 years of operations. Knowing that both Beveridge’s are at the helm in different capacities helps to ensure that both the institutional history and forward momentum are available as we embark on a new decade.
For more program information, contact Deke Beveridge at dbeveridge@empowermentsystems.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.