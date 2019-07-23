As ACEs and the importance of trauma-informed care continue garnering awareness in Arizona, one question remains: How will low-income individuals afford trauma care?
Hope Women’s Center has an answer - their trauma-informed services are free. And thanks to the recent grant award from Thunderbirds Charities, Hope's 5 locations can continue helping Arizona women heal from past trauma.
'Empower Her', Hope’s one on one mentoring program, is Hope’s approach to trauma healing. “Mentoring allows a client to meet with a trained mentor for deeper emotional work," says Tammy Abernethy, CEO of Hope Women’s Center. "Being both relational and holistic, ‘Empower Her’ has a unique approach that creates a safe space for a woman to heal emotionally, physically, and spiritually from past trauma. We’ve spent 35 years building trusting relationships with women and teen girls. In 2018, we invested 2,700 hours mentoring women in our communities and we expect that number to grow in 2019 as we open our 5th center in Maricopa and expand our Coolidge center. We are so grateful to Thunderbirds Charities!”
Says Chance Cozby, President of Thunderbirds Charities, “We admire the work and services that Hope Women’s Center provides, and we know this grant is going to help so many women receive the vital services that are crucial to success. We look forward to seeing them expand on the good work they do.”
Hope Women’s Center is a faith based non-profit organization who engages women in viewing themselves through the lens of worth and value, encourages them in processing trauma and healing trigger responses, and equips them with tools for breaking unhealthy patterns and making positive choices.
Thunderbirds Charities is a non-profit organization formed in 1986 to distribute monies raised through the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament. The mission of Thunderbirds Charities is to assist children and families, help people in need and improve the quality of life in our communities. The organization’s giving is directed toward organizations based in or having a significant presence in Arizona. The Thunderbirds were founded in 1937 with the mission of promoting the Valley of the Sun through sports. For more information on The Thunderbirds or the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, visit www.wmphoenixopen.com. For more information on Thunderbirds Charities, visit www.thunderbirdscharities.org.
Hope Women’s Center thanks Thunderbirds Charities for their generous grant award. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Hope relies on the support of civic groups, grants, schools, businesses, small foundations, churches, and individuals in order to provide life skills classes, mentoring, parenting and pregnancy classes and support groups, and material assistance.
Hope Women’s Center is a faith based non-profit organization that has served vulnerable women and teen girls in Arizona for over 35 years. Thousands of women, teens, and their families have received free services and care through Hope’s life skills classes, one on one mentoring, pregnancy and parenting classes and support groups, and material assistance. Hope Women’s Center’s mission is to engage, encourage, and equip women and girls facing crisis by addressing their physical, emotional, and spiritual needs. For more information, visit www.hopewomenscenter.org.
