As a destination campus, we recognize that the current school location for meal pickup isn't accessible to all of our families. In an effort to connect more of our families with meals during the school closures, we are launching a "Meals on Wheels" program, beginning Monday, March 23.
Our buses will stop at a few assigned locations along their typical routes. This will run Monday-Friday for the duration of the closure.
As a reminder, any students in the community, ages 18 and younger, may receive the grab and go breakfast and lunches.
Please review the locations and stop times below. Each bus will remain at the given locations for approximately 15 minutes.
|Bus #
|Stop Location
|Time
|39
|Fry's - 155 W Combs Rd San Tan Valley, AZ 85140
|9:32am
|Fry's - 542 E Hunt Hwy San Tan Valley, AZ 85143
|10:00am
|31
|Subway- 5301 S. Superstition Mountain Dr Gold Canyon, AZ 85218
|9:17am
|B & G Club- 1755 N Idaho Rd Apache Junction, AZ 85119
|9:45am
|St. George Church - 300 E 16th Ave Apache Junction, AZ 85120
|10:06am
|18
|LDS Church - 1007 S 72nd St Mesa, AZ 85208
|9:08am
|Superstition Grand Antique Mall - 7536 E Main St Mesa, AZ 85207
|9:30am
|Bashas's - 1133 N Ellsworth Rd Mesa, AZ 85207
|9:55am
|38
|The Hub - 1925 S Sossaman Rd Mesa, AZ 85209
|9:09am
|LDS Church - 2265 S Hawes Rd Mesa, AZ 85209
|9:30am
|Sprouts - 1240 S Signal Butte Rd Mesa, AZ 85209
|10:00am
|32
|Home Depot - 425 S Val Vista Dr Mesa, AZ 85204
|9:17am
|Garcia's 1940 W University Dr Mesa, AZ 85201
|9:52am
|Granite Reef Park - 1111 N 64th St Mesa 85205
|10:34am
