As a destination campus, we recognize that the current school location for meal pickup isn't accessible to all of our families. In an effort to connect more of our families with meals during the school closures, we are launching a "Meals on Wheels" program, beginning Monday, March 23.

Our buses will stop at a few assigned locations along their typical routes. This will run Monday-Friday for the duration of the closure.

As a reminder, any students in the community, ages 18 and younger, may receive the grab and go breakfast and lunches.

Please review the locations and stop times below. Each bus will remain at the given locations for approximately 15 minutes.

Bus # Stop LocationTime 
 39 Fry's - 155 W Combs Rd San Tan Valley, AZ 85140 9:32am
  Fry's - 542 E Hunt Hwy San Tan Valley, AZ 85143 10:00am
   
 31 Subway- 5301 S. Superstition Mountain Dr Gold Canyon, AZ 85218 9:17am
  B & G Club- 1755 N Idaho Rd Apache Junction, AZ 85119 9:45am
  St. George Church - 300 E 16th Ave Apache Junction, AZ 85120 10:06am
   
 18 LDS Church - 1007 S 72nd St Mesa, AZ 85208 9:08am
  Superstition Grand Antique Mall - 7536 E Main St Mesa, AZ 85207 9:30am
  Bashas's - 1133 N Ellsworth Rd Mesa, AZ 85207 9:55am
   
 38 The Hub - 1925 S Sossaman Rd Mesa, AZ 85209 9:09am
  LDS Church - 2265 S Hawes Rd Mesa, AZ 85209 9:30am
  Sprouts - 1240 S Signal Butte Rd Mesa, AZ 8520910:00am 
   
 32 Home Depot - 425 S Val Vista Dr Mesa, AZ 85204 9:17am
  Garcia's 1940 W University Dr Mesa, AZ 85201 9:52am
  Granite Reef Park - 1111 N 64th St Mesa 85205 10:34am
   

