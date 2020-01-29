Apache Junction continues to grow and expand. On April 1, 2019, the city adopted a new property maintenance code.
The property maintenance section (Chapter 9 of the city’s code of ordinances) addresses an ongoing issue that the city has been facing. The city has observed an increase in the illegal habitation of accessory structures such as storage sheds, detached garages and even tents. This is not only unsanitary and unsafe, but it is illegal.
For more information or to report the illegal usage of accessory structures, please contact the city’s 24-hour code violation complaint line at 480-474-5112 or go to www.ajcity.net and click on “Suggestions and Concerns” on the home page.
The city’s property maintenance section can be found in the city code, Volume I, Chapter 9, Article 9-1-3(D) (2)(a). City ordinances can be found at www.ajcity.net/code.
Any questions related to zoning regulations for accessory structures should be directed to the Planning and Zoning Division at 480-474-5083.
