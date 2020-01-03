Kick off 2020 in outdoor style! For the 8th year in a row, Arizona State Parks and Trails is part of a national collaboration of all 50 state park systems to host guided “First Day Hikes” on New Year’s Day.
More than 20 different hikes at parks around the state will be offered on January 1, 2020. Through the national effort, park rangers, naturalists and volunteers will share their knowledge of Arizona’s natural resources and cultural features.
Participants are encouraged to share their adventures on social media with hashtag #FirstDayHikes. Last year, more than 33,000 people across the United States participated on guided hikes that covered more than 70,500 miles on 1,100 hikes.
“There’s no better way to kick off the new year than by exploring one of Arizona’s more than 30 state parks,” said Governor Ducey. “With fresh air, unbeatable sights and educational guided tours, a hike at an Arizona State Park offers something for everyone to enjoy.”
First Day Hikes offer a great way to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature and welcome the New Year with friends and family. A full listing of First Day Hikes with locations, difficulty, length, terrain and tips can be found at AZStateParks.com/fdh. There are endless adventures to choose from, including desert hikes, bird walks, nature hikes, plus boat tours! It’s a great way to get an early start on your New Year goals.
Keep checking the website for updates or changes due to weather. Please note that some hikes require reservations, and some don’t allow dogs.
For information about the more than 30 Arizona State Parks and Natural Areas, trails, Off-Highway Vehicle Program and State Historic Preservation Office, call 1-877-MY-PARKS or visit AZStateParks.com.
