Crisis Response Network confirms that 2-1-1 Arizona will continue operations, despite lack of funding by the State of Arizona and reductions in financial support from major funders.
2-1-1 Arizona will continue to provide crucial information and referral services to Arizona residents. However, significant changes will be made to how services are delivered. Beginning, Friday, July 12, live answer will no longer be an option. Instead, Arizona residents will be served through an automated process when they call or via the program’s website or mobile app.
In 2018, 2-1-1 Arizona provided 950,000 service referrals. More than 80% of these referrals were to private, as opposed to public, organizations in the state. The 2-1-1 program directly links individuals and families to community nonprofit and faith-based services.
The top 10 need requests included housing and shelter, utilities, food, healthcare, government and legal, clothing and household, mental health and addictions, employment and income, transportation assistance and childcare and parenting.
“Our vision is for 2-1-1 Arizona to provide expanded services such as virtual case management and follow-up care to the general public. This model, currently employed by other 2-1-1 programs across the country, better addresses social determinants of health and unmet needs for individuals and families,” said Justin Chase, President/CEO of Crisis Response Network. “With proper funding, 2-1-1 Arizona can provide specialty screening, assessment and provide follow-up services to ensure that people connect to the resources that best meet their needs.”
2-1-1 Arizona is currently working with several funders for specialty lines providing the virtual-case-management model. The live-answered specialty lines are scheduled to launch in October 2019.
Even though 2-1-1 did not receive the funding that would allow for 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year operations, the organization will continue to serve the community, while exploring other funding and partnership opportunities to expand and enhance service delivery.
How 211 Works
211 works a bit like 911. Calls to 211 are routed by the local telephone company to a local or regional calling center. The 211 center’s referral specialists receive requests from callers, access databases of resources available from private and public health and human service agencies, match the callers’ needs to available resources, and link or refer them directly to an agency or organization that can help.
2-1-1 Arizona’s mission is to transform lives by linking individuals and families to vital community services throughout Arizona. All Arizonans are easily connected to available health and human services in their communities. www.211arizona.org
Crisis Response Network is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping individuals by Inspiring Hope and Empowering Transformation from HOPE to HEALTH through a continuum of health care services. www.CrisisNetwork.org
