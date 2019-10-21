On Saturday, October 26 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Nyla’s Angels will host a fundraiser at the local VFW Post 9399, 133 N. Saguaro Dr., Apache Junction, AZ. Proceeds will benefit the ongoing research and treatment of multiple sclerosis.
Everyone is invited to come enjoy “Mexican Food by Mike,” including chicken enchiladas, beef tacos or green chili burros, rice and beans: $10 for 2 items or $12 for 3 items.
Nyla was diagnosed at age 14 with Multiple Sclerosis. Her mother, Linnie, tells her story: “The first year she was diagnosed, we decided to do the walk. As we were trying to decide on a team name, her best friend said, ‘Can we be called Nylas Angels, since we are her angels watching over her?’
“It has been challenging for us, with treatments and overall health, to keep her stable. She is on a treatment plan that has worked very well for her (except for the Arizona summer heat).
“Over the past few years, Nyla has had to make some personal decisions that will impact her life forever. She is such a special young lady who has been given a challenge that will stay with her forever. That’s why we fundraise and bring awareness for Walk MS, and that’s why I’m asking you to support our crusade to raise money for The National Multiple Sclerosis Society.”
All money raised will go to the MS Walk on November 2 for Team Nylas Angels.
If you would like more information about the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, how proceeds from Walk MS are used or other ways you can get involved in moving toward a cure for MS, please visit http://nationalMSsociety.org.
For direct donations, please visit http://main.nationalmssociety.org/goto/Nylas_Angels.
