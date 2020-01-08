What started as a simple team building idea to get fit for the holidays has evolved into a full-out goal to conquer 131 miles in 365 days. Employees from Salt River Project's Southside Water group have formed an informal grassroots team called "131 Can Be Done." The challenge: walk, run or cycle the 131 miles of SRP's canal system by year's end.
"The idea started as a way for employees to be more fit and educated about SRP canals and the way water is delivered to the Valley," said Lynn Allen, manager of the SRP Water Contact Center. "At work recently, I saw an enlightening presentation about SRP's canal system, so I encouraged my co-workers to join me during our off time in walking, running or biking all 131 miles in 2020. I think it's a great way to get out, exercise and learn about our vast and vital canals."
The banks of SRP-operated canals have always been popular recreation areas and SRP continues to work with Valley cities and developers to integrate portions of the canal system into recreational and commercial development projects. Canal multiple-use developments are a growing trend in the Valley, as more than 80 miles of multi-use trails have been developed. Nearly every city in SRP's water service territory has or is constructing or planning beautification projects for the community to enjoy.
The "131 Can Be Done" team will begin walking the SRP canal system on Wednesday, Jan 15. Employees will walk two to three miles per week during lunch breaks, after work and on weekends. The team has the canal system mapped out to complete its New Year's resolution by December 2020.
To learn more about canal recreation, including a distance calculator and safety, visit srpnet.com/canals.
