Parks and Recreation offers a variety of group fitness classes at the Multi-Generational Center (MGC). Classes are included in a membership or with daily drop-in fee. Each month, we’d like to introduce you to a couple of our instructors. This month, meet Deb McClarnon and Erin Harral.
Deb teaches Gentle Therapeutic Yoga on Thursday evenings at 5:30 p.m. at the MGC. She got into yoga to address lower back pain and to find a natural solution for recovery. She tried yoga one time and knew she had found the answer. In addition to healing her back, Deb also found balance, flexibility and peace of mind she did not have before. She is a 500 hr. RYT with training in Healing Emphasis Yoga. Deb loves teaching yoga to all levels and making it accessible to everyone. In her free time, she loves hiking and exploring all the natural beauty of Arizona.
Erin realized over 10 years ago that her obesity was negatively affecting her health and outlook on life, so she took up exercise. With the help of martial arts and Zumba dance, Erin lost 70 pounds! Exercise changed her life so much that she has since earned her license to teach Zumba and has acquired certifications in personal training, corrective exercise and group exercise. Erin hopes that every day we can rediscover the magic of fitness together! Join Erin in Zumba class at the MGC on Monday and Tuesday mornings at 7 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 5:30 p.m.
A full schedule of group fitness classes and their descriptions can be found at www.ajcity.net/fitness or picked up at the MGC located at 1035 N. Idaho Road, Apache Junction.
