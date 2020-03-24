On March 24, 2020, the Pinal County Public Health Department notified the public of six further cases of COVID-19 in Pinal County. They are:
- A female in her 20s
- A male in his 30s
- A female in her 40s
- A male in his 40s
- A male in his 50s
- A female in her 70s
All six cases, not related to each other or any previous cases, are in isolation at home and recovering. County Health Department staff are investigating all cases to identify close contacts.
Pinal County's total cases of COVID-19 now stand at 22, with only one case, a female in her 80s, hospitalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.