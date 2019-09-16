October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Fitness Staff at the MGC are hosting their 6th Annual Pretty in Pink Dance Party on Saturday, October 12 from 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. to benefit the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. All ages are welcome to participate in the hour and a half long Dance Party. Our amazing ZUMBA instructors will be on hand to keep us moving to the music.
There is no fee for attending the Pretty in Pink Dance Party; however, donations are encouraged. 100% of the donations will be collected and forwarded by The Friends of AJ to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. In the past 5 years, we have donated over $6000 for breast cancer awareness.
There will be giveaways for all and raffle prizes for those who donate to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. Receive an extra raffle ticket for bringing a friend and/or wearing your best pink dance outfit. Bring your smile and be ready for this FUN, high energy, ZUMBA dance party!
Come early and enjoy coffee with your friends as Pura Vida Grinds coffee cart will be at the Multi-Gen Center from 8:30-11 a.m. They serve delicious coffee drinks, teas and Italian sodas. Go with your all time favorite, or try something new!
We’ve been able to raffle off over $2000 worth of items each year due to the generosity of community members and local businesses. If you would like to donate a raffle item or make a monetary donation, but can’t attend the event, please contact Jill Ruot at 480-474-5248 or jruot@ajcity.net.
For other program and service information, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or visit our website at www.ajcity.net/parks.
