In Humeston, Iowa, on April 3, 1920, Helen Eloise McCart was born to Elgin and Mary Kirchner McCart. She graduated from high school in Corydon, Iowa, in May of 1938 and wed Eugene Morris in September of the same year. Helen worked in the insurance agency with her husband and was very active in the International Lioness Club.
In 2002, Helen relocated to Apache Junction, where she now resides in La Hacienda Resort. Her son and his wife are also long-time residents there.
This beautiful “young” lady has seen 17 U.S. presidents in the White House; World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War; the first solo Transatlantic flight; the Star Spangled Banner adopted as the national anthem; women granted the right to vote; the first television and surviving the electronic age without ever having a cell phone or computer.
Because of the current situation with unnecessary travel being banned, Helen’s extended family was not able to gather for a celebration, but the residents of La Hacienda Resort wanted to do something special to celebrate Helen Morris’ 100th birthday that would still facilitate recommended social distancing guidelines. They realized that the perfect solution was to have a parade!
Helen’s son’s golf cart was decorated with streamers and lots of balloons, and he drove Helen around the park, following a number of bicyclists who led the parade. Residents lined the streets, chairs set out in front of their homes for the event; and as the parade passed, they sang “Happy Birthday,” cheered and called out, “Happy Birthday” and, “We love you, Helen.”
Joyce Tinseth, manager of La Hacienda, spoke with Helen later in the day. “It was such a fun morning! I felt very special,” said Helen. “I am the luckiest person on earth. I am so happy to be in my own home and have wonderful neighbors and my son and his wife to look after me. It doesn’t seem possible that I could be 100 years old!”
