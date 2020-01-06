Blessings to all…for a Merry Christmas and a wonderful New Year. We’ve been able to maintain a high level of physical activity this year because of The Crazy Chile Farm and some other adventures that have grown out of the farm. Granted there are more noticeably bothersome aches to contend with, but we just keep chuggin’. Nancy continues to plant and prune the 2 acres of desert landscape at the church, despite a truly brutal growing season. It was highlighted by 36 days of temperatures over 110, with no measurable rain until Sept. 30th. Then the Pass Mountain Wash overflowed during a huge “gully washer” and flooded a big chunk of our church property. While this was tough on the landscape, the farm fared even worse. In the heat, the glue and sealants connecting our irrigation pipes actually melted as ground temperatures exceeded 150.
That was the bad news. The good news, however, is that we had sufficient crop production and product sales to cover our expenses, with enough left over to provide some significant food outreach through United Food Bank. We also were able to make some remarkable advances with our Native American Seed Restoration Program. Let me explain.
In the summer and fall of 2017, we doubled the size of our growing surface from 5,000 to 10,000 sq. ft.…with another 1,000 square feet between the two fields for a greenhouse, compost structures and pollen barriers to keep crops in different fields from “out-crossing.” By using a team of Clydesdales belonging to one of our farmers, we were able to disc and amend an abandoned parking lot into a serviceable field that produced over 800 pounds of chiles in 2018. This year, we used the same field to grow seed crops for indigenous tribes trying to re-establish traditional agriculture. Starting with a small seed exchange with the Tohono O’odham via the Ajo Center for Sustainable Agriculture, the program has grown to include six tribes in three western States and four partner growers in Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Texas. One of the endangered varieties of seed we grow, Yoeme Blue corn, is vital to the lives and traditions of the Yaqui People. We will not be able to bring this variety back from the edge of extinction without help from other growers.
All of that work produced some unexpected consequences. Nancy and I were asked (by the new Bishop, and her Canon for Native American Ministries) to become a part of the Episcopal Diocesan Council for Native American Ministries. This is the body that guides the relationship of the Episcopal Diocese of Arizona with the state’s 22 Tribal Nations with overlap into parts of Utah and New Mexico. Those tribes are the occupants and stewards of 29% of Arizona. Three of those tribes (formally deprived of their sovereignty by the US Supreme Court) currently occupy over 33,000 square miles of this state. In February, I delivered the keynote address at the Council’s quarterly meeting in Sedona. My subject was the restoration of tribal water that had been diverted to Anglo cities and farms from 1870 to 1917. The resulting loss of Native agriculture caused incredible loss of life and a tribal dependence on government provided food that has led to the highest levels of morbid obesity and Type 2 diabetes in the world. Water and agriculture are now being restored to tribal lands by the 2004 AZ-NM water Resettlement Act, coupled with Tier 2 of that Act in 2014. However, traditional desert-adapted seeds are now in critically short supply. So, I enlisted the Council and Diocese to multiply the efforts of The Crazy Chile Farm by using portions of parish properties to “grow-out” the rare and endangered seeds that we provide. This turned out to be the beginning of the growth of the tribal partnerships mentioned earlier. The remainder of the year was spent networking this project, with other growers, the AZ Dept. of Agriculture, ECUSA in New York, Tribal Authorities, and many, many others.
The Crazy Chile Farm, and the relationships it spawned, has contributed to other projects (like the Annual Chile Harvest Festival in October) and the selection of Transfiguration as the host venue of the 4th Quarter meeting of the Council for Native American Ministries. 11 parishes, six tribes from Arizona and one from New Mexico, attended the latter. It has also generated some national attention. Fr. Bob Saik and I were interviewed by Episcopal News Services in New York for a forthcoming story on the Farm and the seed program. I then received a request for a book submittal from the Crown Publishing Group (Random House, Ten Speed Press in Berkley, and others). They have sent me 4 pages of specific submittal requirements that include providing sample chapters and a detailed description of my chosen “citation protocols.” Crown Group would like to receive a proposal by mid-Feb. This is all somewhat overwhelming, but, fortunately, Nancy has been a huge help. Not only is she very much a part of the Council and a knowledgeable plant consultant, when things get too hectic, she has a wonderful way of helping me keep my focus…and provides a badly needed set of brakes.
