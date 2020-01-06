Sixty area families had a brighter Christmas this year thanks to a truckload of fresh holiday trees donated to the Apache Junction Food Bank by Costco at Sossaman Road. Twenty trees were distributed to food bank clients and forty were distributed amongst St. George Roman Catholic Parish, the Salvation Army, Project HELP, and Pinal County District 5 to give to additional families.
Food Bank board president Bob Mohle helped unload the trees and thanked Costco for its gesture of goodwill, adding, “This was business and community coming together in the true spirit of the holiday season. What could be better than that?”
