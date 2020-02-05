Apache Junction’s own Brooklyn Neace will compete with 25 others in the Elks Annual Statewide Youth Basketball Free Throw Shooting Competition (Hoop Shoot), which will be held on February 15, 2020, at Cactus Canyon Junior High. The competition will begin at 10 a.m. sharp.
Brooklyn is the only competitor from Apache Junction Elks Lodge #43 who made it through to the state competition. Representing the 12-13 year old girls age group, Brooklyn hopes to be one of the winning six (one boy and one girl in each of three age categories) to advance to the regional shoot in Las Vegas, Nevada. In addition to the six from Arizona, the regional will host winners from California, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah, Puerto Rico and Guam.
The Arizona winners and their families will travel to Las Vegas from Tempe on a bus chartered by the Arizona Elks Association (AEA). The bus is dubbed “The Junk Food Express,” explained Gregg Boyce, AEA Hoop Shoot Director, “because they’’ll have junk food all the way there and back.”
Only six will advance from Las Vegas to Chicago to compete in the National Finals in April.
According to the Elks website, Elks.org, the Elks “Hoop Shoot” is the "largest and most visible of the many youth activities sponsored by Elks Lodges." More than three million boys and girls, ages 8-13, are expected to participate this year. Through their “Hoop Shoot” program, Elks provide an "interesting, character-building, competitive program for all girls and boys in the contest, regardless of their previous athletic competition or abilities."
