The Apache Junction Mounted Rangers recently chose five winners of their bi-annual essay contest. The winners submitted entries on the subject of why they are interested in horsemanship and learning to ride.
These youngsters will be provided with free weekly lessons for four months. All lessons, including equipment and horses required, will be funded by the AJ Mounted Rangers.
Instructing the youths in horsemanship is Maria Jones from Good Shepherd Healing Ministries Horse Rescue.
Youths who have submitting written essays before, but were unsuccessful, may re-apply to be considered again. Congratulations to the Essay winners!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.