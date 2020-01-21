Rangers Donate: CAAFA

L-r: Joan Felkner, Mike Hellberg, Ray Villa, Peter Heck, Captain Roger Matas and Irene White

On Friday, January 3, AJ Mounted Rangers met with Community Alliance Against Family Abuse (CAFFA) Executive Director, Ray Villa of to donate $1500.00. CAFFA provides comprehensive services to victims of domestic and sexual violence from Pinal and eastern Maricopa counties. CAAFA 24 hour crisis line:480-982-0196 or 1-877-982-0196.

