On Friday, January 3, AJ Mounted Rangers met with Community Alliance Against Family Abuse (CAFFA) Executive Director, Ray Villa of to donate $1500.00. CAFFA provides comprehensive services to victims of domestic and sexual violence from Pinal and eastern Maricopa counties. CAAFA 24 hour crisis line:480-982-0196 or 1-877-982-0196.
