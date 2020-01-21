Rangers Donate - AJPD

L-R: Doug Whipple, Dan Shutts, Chief Tom Kelly, Captain Roger Matas, Peter Heck and Floyd Lepine. 

On January 3, Apache Junction Police Chief Thomas Kelly came to the AJ Rangers Friday night meeting and accepted two donations.  The first donation was $1000.00 for the annual Toy Drive at Christmas, and the second donation was for the D.A.R.E. Program in the amount of $750.00. The chief thanked us for the donations and all our participation in community events. 

