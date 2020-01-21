AJ Rangers Donate: Head Start

On January 17, the AJ Mounted Rangers met with Pinal Gila Community Child Services, also known as Head Start, to donate $2000.00. They will be using some of the money to purchase tennis shoes, hoodie jackets and sweat pants to have on hand to give to children when needed.
The Head Start program is an income qualifying program, there is no charge for qualifying families. Families can go online at www.pgccs.org and click on the "pre-application" button to start the application process. They are currently accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year.
Head Start, located at 900 Plaza Drive, has four half-day center-based classrooms and a toddler center-based, as well as home-based programs that go year round.
Head Start also has a little house that is called "The Little Neighborhood Library." This program is a "Take and Share" reading program. People are welcome to come and take a book to read and bring a book to share. Books for all ages are welcomed. You can look up "The Little Library" program on the website pgccs.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.