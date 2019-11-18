On November 6th, the Honor/Color Guard from American Legion Post 27, Apache Junction, were invited to teach the local Wolf Pack Cub Scouts the folding of the American Flag and what each fold meant. Honor/Color members pictured left to right are Tim Franey, Nelson Preston and Ray Williams.
American Legion Post #27 Color Guard Passes Along Patriotic Tradition
- Updated
- 0
Locations
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Gallery
Online Poll
How do you get your news?
Support us with a donation
The award-winning The Apache Junction & Gold Canyon News is proud to deliver the news affecting our community factually, clearly and without bias or sensationalism, embracing the good news along with the informative and controversial topics. In so doing, we support healthy discussion, informed opinions, civic pride and sound decision-making throughout our community. Please consider supporting our mission. THANK YOU!
Latest News
- Apache Junction USD Denied Capital Funds
- Our Local Moose Turns 48 this November!
- American Legion Post #27 Color Guard Passes Along Patriotic Tradition
- From Beveridge to Beveridge
- Artists of the Superstitions Holiday Art Show
- “Swap and Sell” Event
- Ribbon Cutting for John Calvin Presbyterian Church
- The MGC is a Busy Place to be!
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Top Ads
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
e-Edition
Personalize your account to receive an email when our new e-Edition comes out!
Headlines
Personalize your account to receive a daily email with our latest headlines!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.