After warming the hands and hearts of Chicagoans and New Yorkers battling freezing temperatures last year, the Arizona Office of Tourism (AOT) is launching an expanded version of its “Sunshine to Share” social media campaign today.
With over 300 sunny days per year and 70-degree average temperatures during the winter, Arizona has plenty of sunshine for residents and visitors alike. The goal of the Sunshine to Share campaign is to offer some Arizona fun and sun to those who could use it. As residents of cold-weather cities share their frustrations with frigid temperatures on Instagram and Twitter, their posts may be responded to in real-time with memes, jokes, food-delivery gift cards and tickets to Cactus League spring training.
Sunshine to Share also offers our cold-weather city friends the chance to experience the Arizona sun for real, with the chance to win one of three curated Arizona adventures. Visitors can go to SunshinetoShare.com and enter to win a luxe resort stay in Phoenix, an REI Canyon Rim Adventure or a western-themed journey in Tombstone.
This year’s expanded Sunshine to Share campaign will focus on spreading warmth and sunshine for a full six weeks to those battling the winter in Boston, Cleveland, Denver, Kansas City, Minneapolis and Milwaukee.
“After the amazing response to last year’s Sunshine to Share campaign, we were excited to expand its reach,” said Arizona Office of Tourism Director Debbie Johnson. “So we added four more weeks and tripled the number of cities we’re targeting to make sure even more people across the U.S. know a warm, sunny Arizona welcome is waiting for them.”
View the campaign video here.
Learn more and enter to win an Arizona adventure at SunshinetoShare.com.
You can follow the campaign via its hashtag #AZSuntoShare on Twitter at @ArizonaTourism and Instagram at @Visit_Arizona.
