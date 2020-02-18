It seems like just yesterday it was September, and we were gearing up for the winter season here in Apache Junction. As we’ve often heard many locals say, “You can tell that winter is coming, because the color of the license plates is changing,” signifying the return of our winter visitors.
For a city that relies solely on a “Sales Tax” for our revenue stream, it is important that these part-time residents feel like Apache Junction is a place they can call home and that they want to return to each year. Many of those residents often turn into full-time, year-round members of our community, too.
As year-round residents, I think we can all agree that Apache Junction would not be what we are without the economic boom brought on by our visitors from the north each winter. There is one group in town, though, that often goes unrecognized for their work. The Arizona Winter Visitors Association (AWVA), led by Judy Lutes. “Apache Junction’s Gem,” as Mayor Jeff Serdy puts it, makes sure that all of our seasonal residents feel welcome, have places to be entertained and helps to coordinate their return trips the following year.
The AWVA helps make sure those residents have rental homes, cars (if needed) and many other accommodations. The AWVA works in tandem with the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, Sky7 Radio, TAD Management, Barleen’s Dinner Show and more, to bring events to the community that will draw out, not only the visiting population, but the locals as well.
Not only does tthe AWVA team make sure the population is housed, wined & dined and entertained, they also help to coordinate volunteer events for the visitors. Our part-time residents get involved at various non-profits, community events, school functions and more.
As a director of one of the community’s non-profits, who relies on a volunteer base to bring services to our community, I can personally vouch for the population’s work ethic and dedication to our community. Our agency could not do what we do without our volunteers.
I often find myself at the end of each winter season thinking to myself, “Man, I wish we had them for just a few more months. We could get so much done!”
As Apache Junction prepares to say, “See you next year,” to our winter guests, the AWVA would like to invite the community to the Annual AWVA Farewell Bash. The bash is on February 24 at 12:30 p.m. at the Golden Sun RV Resort, located at 999 W. Broadway Road. AWVA members get in for free and non-members can purchase a ticket for $5 at the door or $4 at the AWVA office, 861 W. Superstition Blvd.
There will be speakers, vendors, coffee and cake, as well as a 50/50 raffle. One lucky winner will walk away with a $400 Visa gift card, as well. This is not an event that you want to miss out on and one that allows our community a chance to thank those members who choose to spend a few months in the, “Home of the Superstitions!”
