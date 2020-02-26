Every year, Paws 4 Life has a Spring Fling Fundraiser to raise money for their dog training organization. This year, we decided not to have the usual event, due to challenges. But then we decided, yes, maybe we could do it at the Greyhound Park where we train the dogs – that is, if the Greyhound Park management would give us permission to do it!
They have been very kind and said that, yes, we could do the barbecue fundraiser.
The location of the fundraiser is: Apache Greyhound Park, 220 S. Delaware, Apache Junction (next to Walmart) at the training area, when you first come into the parking lot.
Paws 4 Life is a nonprofit 501(c)3. Not one person receives a paycheck. It is a 100% volunteer organization. We rely on donations and fundraising, and sometimes we have been blessed with a grant. The money all goes into the training of the dogs and our cost of operations.
The barbeque will be held on March 21, from 2:30 p.m. till 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person, with $5 going toward your meal, and the other $5 goes to Paws 4 Life. We also ask that you bring an item of people food (non-perishable), or dog, cat or horse items. for the Whiskers, Wags, and Whinnies Food Bank.
We have some true challenges this year in both training articles and classes in general – and the training tools are not cheap! Our volunteers have been very generous helping on some of the items, but the tools that truly need to be specific to standards for the skills we teach, need to be purchased.
For ticket information, call Tuni House at 480-288-5174 or Barbara Watson at 480-550-1946.
There will be raffles, 50/50, craft items and Paws shirts. All purchases, donations and ticket sales will go toward helping Paws achieve their goals for training supplies this year.
Come and meet some of the service dogs and dogs in training. Dogs on the premises that day will be with Paws 4 Life, to ensure current shot records – and not all dogs are dog-social or people-social! For safety reasons, we request that only Paws 4 Life dogs be allowed at this time.
Learn about the training, meet the people, trainers and our student volunteers – and learn more about Paws 4 Life! Music will be provided by Kim Ackley.
Hope to see you all there!
