The Anchor Club, parent organization for the Apache Junction High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, will host the 22nd Annual Navy JROTC Benefit Car and Motorcycle Show Saturday, Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction. Proceeds will benefit the school’s Navy JROTC program.
The car show is free for spectators and will include a variety of classic cars and motorcycles, as well as music, refreshments, vendors and much more.
For those who want to enter their car or motorcycle for the show, the registration fee is $25. The first 100 participants will receive a goody bag, T-shirt and dash plaque.
The AJHS NJROTC program has won numerous awards and has been designated by the Navy as one of the top programs in the nation. The program offers cadets a year round educational opportunity with training and trips to military bases such as San Diego and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, during breaks and the summer months.
The JROTC program started in 1916 and AJHS received a unit in 1996. Congress currently limits the program (Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps) to 3,500 high schools. No new schools are being funded, and 600 schools are currently on the Navy waiting list for the program.
For more information about AJHS’ Navy JROTC, contact LCDR Lock at glock@goaj.org or call 480-982-1110 ext. 5347. For more information about the car and motorcycle show, contact njrotc.anchorclub@gmail.com, or call Melissa Komen at 480-797-7042, or Mike Komen at 480-682-8083.
