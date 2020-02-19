Remember when you were just a kid and your parents and teachers taught you to clean up after yourself? Or leave things better than you found them? Well, sometimes adults need a reminder.
On a cloudy February 6th sunrise at First Water Trail Head, two members of the East Valley Back Country Horsemen (EVBCH), along with 3 fine mules, set out to complete a clean up project at Charlebois Springs in the Superstition Wilderness.
Previously, the Forest Service (Mesa Ranger District) had prepared a load of trash and abandoned camping equipment, set it off the trail with a GPS location and asked for pack stock assistance (horses, mules, etc.). Since EVBCH partners with the United States Forest Service (USFS) and other government agencies to help maintain our public lands, the organization was more than happy to lend a hand and pack stock. Members Bill Shroeder, also a member in Wyoming, and Juanita Gibney, also a member in British Columbia, completed the task. They located the load, packed it up and made it back to First Water Trail Head before sundown – 20-mile round trip. Tired, hungry, but satisfied to complete a worthwhile project.
Back Country Horsemen of America (BCHA) is a nationwide volunteer service organization that began with 4 horsemen in 1973. Since its foundation, it has grown to include approximately 13,000 members, in 205 chapters across 32 states, working in their local chapters with their local federal agencies. You will see our local chapter, the East Valley Back Country Horsemen, riding the Tonto National Forest and Superstition Wilderness helping to maintain trails, scouting future projects and promoting Leave-No-Trace behavior to others.
Won’t you please help EVBCH to continue to spread the word, like the old days, to clean up and leave your camp and trails better than you found them? Remember…pack it in; pack it out.
For more information about the East Valley Back Country Horsemen, contact Steve McClintock, President, at 480-729-4725, or follow the group on Facebook. To learn more about the national organization or to find a local chapter, go to: BCHA.org.
