Members of the Piestewa Peak Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), teamed up with therapy mini-horses from Tender Little Hearts Mini Tales and Equine Mini Therapy to visit more than 40 residents at the Arizona State Veteran's Home in central Phoenix. DAR chapter members also distributed wheelchair and walker assist organizer totes to veterans.
Tender Little Hearts Mini Tales is a non-profit organization that strives to bring emotional therapy visits (and reading opportunities at libraries) to those who would benefit from the interaction with a therapy animal.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War.
Piestewa Peak Chapter was established in 2016 as one of Arizona’s 41 active DAR chapters. The chapter is named after Piestewa Peak, the second highest point in the Phoenix Mountains. The Peak was named for Specialist Lori Ann Piestewa, a U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps soldier and member of the Hopi Tribe in northeastern Arizona, who was killed in Iraq on March 23, 2003. She was the first female Native American Soldier killed in overseas combat.
With nearly 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world's largest and most active service organizations. DAR members are committed to volunteer service, having served more than 12.5 million hours in communities throughout the world during the past three years.
To learn more about the work of today's DAR, visit www.DAR.org or connect with DAR on social media at instagram.com/piestewapeakdar, facebook.com/TodaysDAR, twitter.com/TodaysDAR and youtube.com/TodaysDAR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.