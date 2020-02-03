The city of Apache Junction will hold its next blood drive on Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The Vitalant bloodmobile will be located in the City Hall parking lot, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
Donors are reminded to bring a photo identification and encouraged to drink plenty of water and eat a light meal prior to donating.
Donating blood deeply impacts lives; be a hero by donating and sharing the information. There is a great need for type O blood. To schedule a donation time, please visit www.bloodhero.com (sponsor code CityofAJ). Select “Locate a blood drive,” search by sponsor and type in “City of Apache Junction.” Select “City of Apache Junction Bloodmobile in the parking lot” for Dec. 11 and choose a time.
While the appointment can take up to 50 minutes, actual donation time is approximately 5 to 10 minutes. Potential donors will be asked a series of questions to determine their eligibility to participate. For questions or to schedule at appointment, please call 877-25-VITAL (258-4825).
