Dutch Ovens have nothing to do with wooden shoes, although the name may conjure up that image, but they do sometimes stand on three legs. Dutch ovens are large cast iron pots that are used over an open fire or with charcoal piled under and on top of the lid of the pot, for cooking or baking food. They come in different sizes and everything from soup and meat to desserts can be prepared in Dutch oven pots.
Dutch oven cooking experts Russ and Susan Richins, from the Rockin’ RR Chuckwagon, have been holding popular “Introduction to Dutch Oven” cooking classes at the Superstition Mountain Museum for several years. The last class of the season is Saturday, Mar. 7.
Russ and Susan Richins have been conducting Dutch oven classes and demos for 15 years and Russ has over 50 years of experience cooking in Dutch ovens. They competed for many years in the Three-Pot Dutch oven cookoffs winning many awards, and, in 2008 won the Arizona State Championship. They own the Rocking RR Chuckwagon with which they compete and have won many Chuckwagon cooking competitions and have published a popular Dutch oven Cookbook.
The Superstition Mountain Museum is located at 4087 N. Apache Trail (SR-88), just east of Apache Junction. For more information and a registration blank, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org.
