The Pinal County Genealogists will hold their 17th annual workshop on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1555 N. Colorado St., Casa Grande, AZ. Check-in begins at 8:00 a.m., and the first session starts at 9:00 a.m. This fee includes lunch and admission to the day’s workshop. The fee is $25 after January 11 and lunch is not guaranteed.
Workshop information and the registration form is available at www.pinalctyazgen.com. Door prizes will be drawn with the two grand prizes being a subscription to Ancestry.com and a DNA kit. The 20 sessions include basic information for beginners and also classes for advanced researchers.
A donation of non-perishable food will be accepted. For more information, call Wendy at 480-818-3451.
