Gold Canyon Lions decided to change their Christmas agenda this year and, at their holiday lunch meeting on 12/19/19, participated in a Santa Workshop. Oh, what fun we had making Candy Cane Reindeer to brighten up the spirits of the residents at Mariposa Point of Mesa Assisted Living/Memory Care. We distributed over 70 Candy cane Reindeer and chocolate kisses!
Then, on 12/20, we all met at the Assisted Living center, where the real fun was had. We delivered the candy canes, chocolate kisses and complementary entertainment by recording artist, Tina Vale, a specialist in music therapy, who engaged the residents and made them cheerful. We had the residents, Lion members and friends rock’n around the Christmas tree! It seems whenever you give of yourself, the joy comes back to you 10-fold.
Hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas Season, and the Gold Canyon Lions wish everyone a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year. Want to be Lion and share in the fun? Call Larry Bartoszek, Membership Chairman, 847-571-8702, or Pam Burks, Lion President, 480-214-5555.
