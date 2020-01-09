The Legends of Superior Trails, Inc. (LOST) has announced the schedule for their upcoming 2020 Hashbrowns, History and Hiking events. Each event begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Superior Chamber of Commerce, located at 165 Main Street in Downtown Superior. The event ticket is $25 and includes a hearty breakfast, historic presentation and guided hike.
The first event is scheduled for Friday, January 10. The topic is the history of US-60 and the Apache Trail. The presentation and guided hike will be given by Rick Powers, who is the author of an Images of America book about the Apache Trail, he is a local transportation historian. The hike will be on the Queen Creek Canyon segment of the LOST, this segment is part of the original US-60 highway, which was the first million dollar a mile highway built in America. Seating is limited for this event. Please reserve your seats by registering online at: http://bit.ly/Jan20HHH.
The second event in the series is scheduled for Friday, February 14. Steve Germick, the historian from the Tonto National Forest will give a presentation on Pinal City. A regional story teller is tentatively scheduled to provide stories and legends about Mattie Earp. The guided hike will be on the LOST-Pinal City Segment. Seating is limited for this event, please reserve your seats by registering online at: http://bit.ly/Feb20HHH.
A third Hashbrowns, History and Hiking event is scheduled for Friday, March 20th. At this time, the history subject has not been finalized, but will be released soon.
If you prefer to reserve your seats over the phone please call Mila at 520-827-0676 or you may email LOST at lostinsuperioraz@gmail.com.
The Legends of Superior Trails Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization devoted to building, maintaining and promoting trails in Superior and the surrounding Tonto National Forest. You can learn more about the LOST on their website: superioraztrails.com or their Facebook page @LOSTInSuperiorAZ
