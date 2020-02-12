Knights of Columbus Council #7243 hosted the 15th Annual "Show Your Ride" Car Show on October 26th 2019. We raised $2,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of the East Valley. Russell St. John, branch manager for the club, received the check for $2,000 from Tom Wolf, Grand Knight of Council #7243.
The car show was held at St. George Catholic Church, 300 E. 16th Ave., Apache Junction. Over 60 entrants attended the show with numerous plaques awarded by People's Choice voting.We thank the attendees for helping us support the Boys and Girls Club. Over the 15 years we have sponsored this event, we have raised $35,000 for this organization.
