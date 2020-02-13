Writer-in-Residence workshops continue monthly through April with novelist James L. Thane at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N Idaho Rd, Apache Junction, AZ 85119.
- From Phoenix to Purity to Potshot
Wednesday, March 11, 6-7:30 p.m.
Explore the most entertaining crime novels set in Arizona.
- Writing the Winning Query Letter
Wednesday, April 8, 6-7:30 p.m.
Congratulations, you’ve finished writing your book – now all you need is an agent and a publisher! Learn the process of crafting a query letter that will grab the attention of agents and publishers.
In addition to the workshops, Thane is available for one-on-one consultations Mondays from 5:30 -7:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 11-1 p.m. though April 28. Although drop-ins will be accommodated as availability permits, appointments are strongly recommended and can be made by calling the Apache Junction Public Library at 480-474-8555.
All workshops are free, and open to the public. The Writer-in-Resident Program was made possible by the Arizona State Library, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
The city of Apache Junction invites and welcomes people of all disabilities to use our programs, sites and facilities. Any question about library services for people with disabilities can be answered by our Library ADA Coordinator (480) 474-8555, TTY 711, or ada@ajpl.org. Additional information may be found at www.ajcity.net/ada.
