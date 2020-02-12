Now in its 19th year, the Lost Dutchman Marathon is Arizona’s longest running destination marathon. Not only do people travel from all over the US to run in this race, but from all over the world!
There is still time to register to walk or run in any of the Lost Dutchman Marathon races. The 19th annual events feature a full Marathon, Half-Marathon, 10k, 8k Trail Run and 2 Mile Fun Run. The Marathon starts in Gold Canyon and ends at Prospector Park in Apache Junction, while all the other races begin and end in Prospector Park.
The 2 Mile Fun Run will take place on Saturday, February 15, while the other race distances take place on Sunday, February 16.
Participants in all races receive a long-sleeved quality t-shirt and post race refreshments. Participants completing the Marathon, Half-Marathon, 10k and 8k Trail Run also receive a colorful high-quality finishers medal.
To register to walk or run and for the very latest event updates, visit www.lostdutchmanmarathon.org or attend the Lost Dutchman Running & Fitness event on Friday, February 14 (3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.) or on Saturday, February 15 (8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.) at the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.
To date, the non-profit Lost Dutchman events have donated more than $658,000 to local youth groups and scholarships.
