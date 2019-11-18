This month the Apache Junction Moose Lodge #2039 is celebrating its 48th anniversary with a Membership Drive and Horseshoe Tournament. Festivities will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, and begin at 9:00 a.m. with a blind draw, $20 buy in Horseshoe Tournament. Stick around for the Texas Hold ‘Em poker tournament, bar bingo and the Blue Rock Country Band. Don’t forget to bring your appetite, as there will be food specials from the kitchen all day.
The event is open to the public, so bring your friends and family to join the fun. And if you decide you’d like to join the Moose tradition, during the celebration, membership fees will be reduced from $75 to $35 for a year membership.
The Loyal Order of Moose was founded in Louisville, KY, in 1888, and originally started as a fraternal social club for men. Over the last 131 years, it has evolved into an all-inclusive family who come together to give back to their communities; care for children and teens at Mooseheart, a 1,000-acre campus located near Chicago, Illinois; and care for its members’ seniors at Moosehaven, a 70-acre retirement community near Jacksonville, Florida.
With over 1,500 Lodges in communities across the United States, Canada, Great Britain and Bermuda, there are over one million members in the Loyal Order of Moose and Women of the Moose combined. Together, they contribute $75-100 million worth of community service each year.
With all the contributions they’ve given to our local children and community, they haven’t forgotten to give back to their members, either. Members can now enjoy renovated restrooms, a freshly paved parking lot, four new 10-ton air conditioning units and an outside patio overlooking six nationally sanctioned horseshoe pits.
Perhaps the biggest change of all was their transition to a non-smoking club. The Apache Junction Moose Lodge has been smoke-free indoors for the last two years. This change alone has gained the Lodge almost 200 members.
Members of the Moose Lodge can take advantage of a wide variety of activities held at the Lodge including: Holiday parties, sports, live entertainment, Queen of Hearts, Texas Hold ‘Em, darts, men and women’s pool, horseshoes, bar bingo and karaoke four nights a week. The Lodge also hosts a bingo, open to the public, every Sunday, Monday and Thursday night.
Swing by Saturday, November 16, 2019, and wish 20-year Administrator, Jerry Burgess, and lodge members a very happy 48th anniversary. The Apache Junction Moose Lodge #2039 is located at 350 E. 16th Ave. For more information on how to be a Moose, call 480-982-0400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.