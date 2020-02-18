As one of the fastest growing counties in the state, Pinal County has impressive plans for development of regional parks and trails. Kent Taylor, director of the Open Space and Trails Department, is responsible for, not only implementing these plans, but managing the county’s existing inventory.
Mr. Taylor will present at the SALT Speakers Series Feb. 26th at 6:30 p.m. in the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Rd., Rm. B-117.
The series is co-sponsored by the Superstition Area Land Trust (SALT) and the Apache Junction Parks & Recreation Department. Talks are held on most 2nd and 4th Wednesdays, October-April. ALL are free and geared for the public.
Among topics he will cover are current status and plans for nearby Peralta Regional Park and Lost Goldmine Trail; Palo Verde Regional Park near Maricopa; San Tan Regional Park; the 50 miles of the Arizona National Scenic Trail within the county; four community parks and West Pinal Park near Stanfield.
The opening of the first segment of the CAP National Recreation Trail – 10.5 miles north from the Pinal/Pima border – has afforded non-motorized trail users views of the Tortolita and Picacho Mountains. When completed, the 100 miles of the Trail within the county will connect the communities of Red Rock, Eloy, Coolidge, Florence and Apache Junction. Plans call for the Trail to be constructed along the entire 336 mile length of the canal, making it the second-longest in the state.
The county’s Open Space and Trails Master Plan, which is part of its Comprehensive Plan, guides the work of the Open Space and Trails Department – which has only been in existence a few short years. In addition, there is an Advisory Commission to advise and make recommendation to the department and to the Pinal County Supervisors.
Kent Taylor is an avid hiker and mountain biker, completing the entirety of the Arizona National Scenic Trail. He is a Certified Park and Recreation Professional through the National Park and Recreation Association. Prior to joining Pinal County in 2006, he was a small business owner for 16 years.
Taylor’s volunteer involvement includes: Current member, Arizona Outdoor Coordinating Commission; current Board Member, Arizona Heritage Alliance; current Board Member and past President and Treasurer, Arizona Trail Association; past Chairman, city of Casa Grande Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission and past Chairman, Arizona State Committee on Trails.
Mr. Taylor earned a MPA from Troy University and a BS and MS degree from Northern Arizona University.
SALT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. You can learn more about us, what we do, and how to join and/or contribute at azsalt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.