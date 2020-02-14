Come join us at Superstition Foothills Baptist Church, 6338 S. Kings Ranch Rd. in Gold Canyon, AZ, on Saturday, February 29 for a wonderful event to promote community awareness and sharing of our beloved pets. This event will feature pet adoptions, products and services, various pet contests, games, demonstrations and just pure pet fun!
Set up begins at 7 a.m. for vendors, animal artists, veterinarians, State, County and City agencies, and all pet interest groups who have a positive message to share regarding our treasured pets.
We welcome the general public at 9 a.m. We’d love to have you come join us! This is a free event!
This is not limited to just dogs, so bring along your cats, turtles or exotic friends of the animal world (contained, please!). Pet Services of Gold Canyon will be co-sponsoring this event and may provide some interesting dog events during the day!
Contact Terrilyn Klucar at 602-430-1626 if you would like to reserve a spot as a vendor. Please come out and mingle with your fellow animal lovers!
Let’s do the Pet Leap together!
