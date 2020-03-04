Start your engines! Local community members are coming together and riding to show support for local wounded veterans, at the 7th Annual Phoenix Wounded Vets Run. The ride is starting the Harley Davidson of Scottsdale (15656 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260) and ending at the Roadhouse in Cave Creek (6900 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, AZ 85331).
The Phoenix Wounded Vets Run is an event put on by They Fought We Ride, which is a nonprofit organization raising money to support local combat veterans in Arizona. Coming up on the 7th year, the Wounded Vets Run brings people together to support those affected in combat, who have sacrificed their bodies and minds for our great country. See more about the project at https://www.theyfoughtweridenational.com/
This event is sponsored in part by Law Tigers, With A Twist Consulting, Harley Davidson of Scottsdale, Chuck Franklin Law, AMG and many other local businesses within the community.
This year’s honoree is Captain Dennis Chamberlin who was born in Jacksonville, Illinois, but grew up near the base of the Superstition Mountains in Arizona. Dennis joined the Army in 1995 at the age of 17, and attended Arizona State University where he later joined the Army National Guard (2001). Dennis has been deployed three times to various locations, including Afghanistan and with the famed 158th Infantry Regiment "Bushmasters." Dennis is a decorated solider, including being awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Dennis is currently an Infantry Officer, as well as an Engineer Officer, and is assigned to the 253rd Engineer Battalion. Dennis is coming up on 25 years of service with 20 years in the Arizona Army National Guard.
Whether you ride a motorcycle or drive a car, we hope that you will come out and enjoy a day at the Phoenix Wounded Vets Run. You will get a chance to hear and meet this year’s hand-picked honoree, as well as help raise money for those affected in combat.
Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. on the day of the event: $25.00 per rider and $10 per passenger, which includes breakfast and the National Anthem. Kickstands up at 12:00 p.m.
Pre-Registration sign up is also available at https://www.theyfoughtweridenational.com/events
If you don't ride but want to be a part of this event, you can join us at the Harley Davidson of Scottsdale or at the Roadhouse for food, fun, music, raffles and more!
For more information contact Melissa Hughes withatwistmh@gmail.com or 602-568-5313.
###
ABOUT THEY FOUGHT WE RIDE
They Fought We Ride is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that raises money and awareness for combat wounded veterans in Arizona throughout the year. Our Annual motorcycle run held each year in March is known as the Phoenix Wounded Vet run and is our largest event. People come from all over the country to join us as we celebrate our veterans.
Together we can do more for the brave men and women who have fought and sacrificed for their country. We appreciate your donation to this year's Phoenix Wounded Vet Run and hope to continue a partnership with you for future events.
