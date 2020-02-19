In a joint effort with the Maricopa County Department of Transportation, work began today to install cattle guards at eight Tonto recreation sites along Bush Highway.
Installation of cattle guards is completing the Forest Service’s fence projects near Bush Highway on the Mesa Ranger District.
The installation timeline includes:
- Granite Reef north and south from Feb. 10-19
- This entire site will be closed on all weekdays
- The site will be open to the public on the weekend - Feb. 15-16 - during construction
- Phon D Sutton from Feb. 18-24
- Work at this site will be done between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. and the site is closed during this time
- The site will be open to the public during the day -- 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. -- throughout construction
- It will be open 24 hours for the weekend – Feb. 22-23 - during construction
- Note that a section of the parking lot will be used to stage cattle guards
- Goldfield from Feb. 24-28
- Work at this site will be done between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. and the site is closed during this time
- The site will be open to the public during the day -- 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. -- throughout construction
- Cattle guard will be placed in the middle of the road just beyond the last tuber lot
- Blue Point from Feb. 26 through March 3
- This site will be closed on all weekdays
- The site will be open to the public on the weekend -- Feb. 29-March 1 -- during construction
- Pebble Beach will be open as an alternate location during construction
- Pebble Beach from March 2-6
- This site will be closed all week
- Construction will not begin at Pebble Beach until Blue Point is open to the public
- Water Users west from March 5-12
- The main site will be open
- The bus drop-off will be closed
- Water Users east from March 11-18
- The main site will be closed during the week
- The site will be open to the public on the weekend - March 14-15 - during construction
