Horse lovers in the Apache Junction area who enjoy the low-density, rural way of life and the prevailing horse-friendly attitude, can thank the men and women who, through the last 40 years, had the foresight to found and support the Superstition Horsemen’s Association (SHA). It is one of the longest-enduring and most influential groups in the area to emerge and survive as Apache Junction has changed from a sleepy little unincorporated town into the growing, vital city that it is today.
The group is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a special meeting on Wednesday evening, March 18, at 7 p.m. at the Apache Junction Boys and Girls Club, N. Idaho Rd., that will include a brief history presentation, an exhibition of photos and articles and many reminiscences and refreshments. Current and past members, as well as any interested citizens, are invited to attend.
It will be a celebration of any and all persons, including current members and past members, who put in many hours of effort to keep the group active and its mission viable through thick and thin. These are the people who have served as officers of the association, supported activities, attended meetings, spoken up to politicians, written letters and generally “been there” every time an issue affecting the entire horse community came up or an individual with an equine problem needed help.
This included helping to formulate a City General Plan that incorporated open space and low density and an Equine Ordinance that was fair and realistic, supporting trail planning in the city and county, construction of the Rodeo Grounds, investigating and intervening in equine abuse cases, carrying out a reading activity program for local elementary school students, sponsoring various equine activities and much more.
The group’s bylaws state that the group was formed “to ensure the rights and privileges of horsemen” and “to maintain the Western lifestyle of this community.” New members sometimes ask why the group is so “political.” One of the old-timers will usually answer, “Who else is looking after your interests and your way of life?”
For more information on the Superstition Horsemen’s Association, go to sha4u.org.
