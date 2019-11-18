On Saturday, December 7 at 9 a.m., there will be a Swap and Sell opportunity in your neighborhood, in the parking lot of the Superstition Foothills Baptist Church at 6338 S. Kings Ranch Road.
Bring your car, and sell items out of your trunk; bring a table to display your treasures for sale; or bring your favorite craft masterpieces to show off and make a little extra cash for Christmas.
Everyone is invited, whether you want to sell, swap or purchase. This is a great time to find that special gift for Christmas or clean out your closet!
No charge to anyone, vendors or customers. If you choose to sell your items, please arrive between 7 and 8:30 a.m. to set up. No tables or electricity will be provided, so please bring everything you need for your own display.
Contact Terri at 602-430-1626 to reserve your space in the parking lot. First come, first serve for space preference on Saturday morning, so arrive early!
