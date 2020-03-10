Beginning March 19, people who ride an off-highway vehicle (OHV) in the Bulldog Canyon OHV area on the Mesa Ranger District must obtain a permit online through recreation.gov. The district will discontinue paper permits.
According to Matt Lane, Mesa District Ranger, the permit process change is the result of growth.
“An increase in public use of the Bulldog Canyon OHV area, along with the rising popularity of OHVs created a demand for permits that exceeds our capability to provide a quality experience for our visitors,” Lane said. “Transitioning to an online permit system for the Bulldog Canyon OHV area will allow us to continue providing riding experiences our visitors enjoy.”
The transition also means the public no longer will have to travel to the Mesa Ranger District office to obtain a permit.
The online process will include a $6 administrative fee to cover the cost of operating the online service. Additionally, past Bulldog Canyon permits allowed up to five additional household members to be added to the permit. Effective March 19, each OHV operator, age 16 or older, will need a permit on hand while riding in the Bulldog Canyon OHV area. Passengers not operating motorized vehicles in the permit area will not need a permit.
To reserve a permit on recreation.gov, search for ‘Tonto National Forest Off-Highway Vehicle Permit’ and follow prompts to purchase and then print the permit. The permit will also include six months of gate code combinations to unlock access gates to the Bulldog Canyon OHV area.
People seeking additional information can contact the Mesa Ranger District at 480-610-3300 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. during weekdays.
The following table provides access points to Bulldog Canyon:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.